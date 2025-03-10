Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced dates for Class 9 final exams, 2025. The exams will begin on March 20 and end on March 25. BSEB announces Bihar board Class 9 final exam dates, check time table here (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The papers will be held in two shifts on all exam days. The first shift will begin at 9:30 am and end at 12:15 or 12:45 pm. The second shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 4:45 pm or 5:15 pm, depending on the length of the paper.

On the first day, students will appear for the Mother Language paper in the first shift and the Social Science paper in the second shift.

On the last day, they will write Elective and Elective (Commercial Trade) papers in the first and second shifts, respectively.

BSEB Bihar board Class 9 date sheet

Exam date Paper in 1st shift Paper in 2nd shift Mach 20 Mother Language Social Science March 21 Maths, Home Science English March 24 Second Indian Language Music, Science March 25 Elective Elective (Commercial Trade) Prev Next

Meanwhile, the BSEB is expected to announce the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam results next. The exam was held from February 1 to 15, 2025.

BSEB usually announces the Inter result in March. Last year, the Class 12 result was announced on March 23 and the year before that, the result was declared on March 21.

When announced, candidates can check the results at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The objection window for the provisional answer key closed at 5 pm on March 5.

The Bihar board 12th final exam was conducted for around 12.92 lakh students at 1677 exam centres across the state. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the examination, of whom 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys.

For more information about the BSEB Inter result and/or the Class 9 exam students should regularly check the board's official website and social media pages.