Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025
    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 12 Economics paper underway, exam being held in single-shift

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 19, 2025 10:35 AM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: CBSE is conducting the Class 12 Economics paper in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on March 19, 2025. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: CBSE Class 12 Economics exam is being conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on March 19, 2025. HT file)
    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: CBSE Class 12 Economics exam is being conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on March 19, 2025. HT file)

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Economics paper today, March 19. The exam is being held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Regular students need to wear their school uniforms and identity cards during board exams while private candidates need to wear light-coloured clothes and carry a government-issued photo identity card. In addition, all candidates must carry the board exam admit cards....Read More

    Other items allowed inside the exam hall are a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money.

    Textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed.

    Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic)—are also banned.

    After the exam is over, the analysis of the Class 12 Economics paper will be shared here. Check live updates below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 19, 2025 10:35 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam timing

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The timing for CBSE Class 12 Economics exam is 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:32 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam to be conducted for three hours

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Class 12 Economics exam is being conducted for three hours.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:31 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam begins

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The CBSE Class 12 Economics exam has begun.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:25 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Admit card mandatory

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Students (regular and private) must mandatorily carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Type of pen to be used

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Students must use blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen to write their answers.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:19 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Note for private students

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Private candidates need to wear light-coloured clothes and carry a government-issued photo identity card.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:16 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: What regular students should wear and carry

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Regular students need to wear their school uniforms and identity cards during board exams.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:12 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Other items not allowed

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Students also cannot carry mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic) are also banned.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:10 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Items not allowed

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Students cannot carry textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:09 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: What students can carry

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Students are allowed to carry a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:06 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Exam to be conducted in a single shift

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Class 12 Economics exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

    Mar 19, 2025 10:03 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 12 Economics exam today

    CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: CBSE will conduct the Class 12 economics exam today.

