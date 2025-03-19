CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: Class 12 Economics paper underway, exam being held in single-shift
CBSE Board Exam 2025 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Economics paper today, March 19. The exam is being held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Regular students need to wear their school uniforms and identity cards during board exams while private candidates need to wear light-coloured clothes and carry a government-issued photo identity card. In addition, all candidates must carry the board exam admit cards....Read More
Other items allowed inside the exam hall are a transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money.
Textual material, paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (which centres will provide), electronic pen, scanner, etc. are not allowed.
Mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, cameras, wallets, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Eatable items—opened or packed (unless the student is diabetic)—are also banned.
After the exam is over, the analysis of the Class 12 Economics paper will be shared here. Check live updates below.
