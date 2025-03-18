TS SSC 2025 from March 21; BSE Telangana hall ticket, time table link, exam day instructions for students and more

TS SSC 2025: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana will conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examinations from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the state. TS SSC 2025 from March 21; BSE Telangana hall ticket link, exam day instructions (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centres up to 9:35 am (including the five minutes of gate period). However, the board recommends candidates to reach the venue by 8:30 am, keeping in view the weather and traffic conditions.

Hall tickets for Telangana SSC or Class 10 final exams are available for download at bse.telangana.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

TS SSC 2025: Hall ticket download link

Papers will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, except for First Language Composite Course and Science subjects.

First Language (Composite Course) papers will be held from 9:30 am to 12:50 pm. There are two parts in Science subjects – Part-I Physical Science and Part-II Biological Science and timings are from 9.30 am to 11 am and will be held on two separate days.

TS SSC 2025: Check time table here

BSE Telangana has asked candidates to visit the exam centre at least one or two days in advance so that they can reach the venue on exam day on time.

Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited at examination centres. Not only students but also staff involved in exam duty are not allowed to use them.

Candidates can carry the following items to the exam hall-

Hall ticket

Exam pad

Pen, pencil, scale, sharpener, eraser, geometric instruments.

After the question paper is issued, candidates need to write their hall ticket number on each page of part A of the question paper. They should not write the hall ticket number or name or put a signature or mark on any part of the answer booklet, part B (bit paper), graph or map. On the prescribed box on the OMR sheet, part B, graph and map, they must write the answer booklet serial number.

Before handing over the answer booklet at the end of the exam, they must attach part B, graph, and map to the booklet and tie it tightly using a thread.

This year, 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools have registered for the TS SSC exam, 2,58,895 of whom are boys and 2,50,508 of whom are girls.

The board has appointed 2,650 chief superintendents, 2,650 departmental officers and 28,100 invigilators at 2,650 examination centres.

The board said it will operate a round-the-clock control room at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad and at all District Educational Offices to address grievances, if any, immediately.

Adequate police bundobust, CRPC 144 section at exam centres on test days and shutdown of Xerox centres during exam, flying and sitting squad teams are among arrangements made by the board to curb any malpractices during the SSC Public examinations.