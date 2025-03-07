TS SSC Hall Ticket OUT 2025 Live: BSE Telangana Class 10 admit card released, download link here
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025 on March 7, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination can download the admit card through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The admit card has been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational courses. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket.
1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
2. Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025 link available on home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
5. Check the admit card and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Class 10 board examination will begin on March 21 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The examination will commence with first language paper and will end with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination will be held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.
Official website to check admit card
bse.telangana.gov.in
Class 10 exam pattern
The objective paper (Part B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only except English and Science. The third language English objective paper Part B shall be given to the candidates along with the Part A. The objective paper Part B of Physical Science and Biological Science have to be answered in the last 15 minutes only.
Exam shift details
Class 10 exam dates
How to download admit card?
Admit cards released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational courses
The admit card has been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational courses.
Where to download admit card?
Released
The Telangana Class 10 admit card has been released.