TS SSC Hall Ticket OUT 2025 Live: BSE Telangana Class 10 admit card released, download link here

TS SSC Hall Ticket OUT 2025 Live: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025 on March 7, 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination can download the admit card through the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. The admit card has been released for regular, private, OSSC and Vocational courses. Candidates can follow the steps below to download the hall ticket....Read More

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. Click on TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025 link available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination will begin on March 21 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The examination will commence with first language paper and will end with OSSC Main Language paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic). The Telangana SSC examination will be held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

