ICSE Class 10 Chemistry exam tomorrow, check specimen paper, instructions for students
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry - Science Paper 2 exam will be conducted tomorrow, March 21, 2025. Students can check specimen paper and other exam-day instructions.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will be conducting the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry - Science Paper 2 Exam 2025 on Friday, March 21, 2025.
The Chemistry paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.
Students appearing in the examination tomorrow can go through the specimen paper marking scheme of the subject
Also read: CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2025: What students and teachers said after the paper
In this article, we will discuss the important points highlighted on the specimen paper for Chemistry - Science Paper 2:
- As per CISCE, the maximum marks for the Chemistry paper is 80.
- The exam will be conducted for two hours.
- No student will be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes.
- In the first 15 minutes, students should read the question paper carefully.
- The paper will consist of two sections- Section A and Section B.
- Attempting all questions in Section A is compulsory.
- In Section B, students should attempt any four questions.
Students can download the Chemistry - Science Paper 2 specimen paper through this direct link.
Also read: TS SSC 2025 from March 21; BSE Telangana hall ticket, time table link, exam day instructions for students and more
Meanwhile, students should also remember important instructions as they appear for the exam tomorrow:
- Carry admit card and other important documents as prescribed by the Council on the examination.
- Students can use only Black or Blue ink to write their answers. Pencils, mathematical, and drawing instruments will be allowed only for diagrams.
- Use of electronic devices, calculators, and other gadgets is strictly prohibited.
- Students must answer only the number of questions as asked as answering extra questions may lead to wastage of time.
- All answer sheets must be attached carefully to the main answer booklet. Even unused answer booklet should be attached to the main booklet.
- All appearing candidates should write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet clearly in the space provided.
- Students should sit only in the seats allocated to them.
Also read: TIPRA Motha founder alleges invigilators' denial of translation support for Kokborok exam papers
For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of CISCE.