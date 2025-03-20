Menu Explore
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
ICSE Class 10 Chemistry exam tomorrow, check specimen paper, instructions for students

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2025 10:31 AM IST

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry - Science Paper 2 exam will be conducted tomorrow, March 21, 2025. Students can check specimen paper and other exam-day instructions.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE will be conducting the ICSE Class 10 Chemistry - Science Paper 2 Exam 2025 on Friday, March 21, 2025.

ICSE Class 10 Chemistry - Science Paper 2 exam will be conducted at 11 am on March 21, 2025. (Getty Images/Top Photo Group RF)
The Chemistry paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

Students appearing in the examination tomorrow can go through the specimen paper marking scheme of the subject

Also read: CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam 2025: What students and teachers said after the paper

In this article, we will discuss the important points highlighted on the specimen paper for Chemistry - Science Paper 2:

  1. As per CISCE, the maximum marks for the Chemistry paper is 80.
  2. The exam will be conducted for two hours.
  3. No student will be allowed to write during the first 15 minutes.
  4. In the first 15 minutes, students should read the question paper carefully.
  5. The paper will consist of two sections- Section A and Section B.
  6. Attempting all questions in Section A is compulsory.
  7. In Section B, students should attempt any four questions.

Students can download the Chemistry - Science Paper 2 specimen paper through this direct link.

Also read: TS SSC 2025 from March 21; BSE Telangana hall ticket, time table link, exam day instructions for students and more

Meanwhile, students should also remember important instructions as they appear for the exam tomorrow:

  1. Carry admit card and other important documents as prescribed by the Council on the examination.
  2. Students can use only Black or Blue ink to write their answers. Pencils, mathematical, and drawing instruments will be allowed only for diagrams.
  3. Use of electronic devices, calculators, and other gadgets is strictly prohibited.
  4. Students must answer only the number of questions as asked as answering extra questions may lead to wastage of time.
  5. All answer sheets must be attached carefully to the main answer booklet. Even unused answer booklet should be attached to the main booklet.
  6. All appearing candidates should write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number), Index Number and subject on the top-sheet of the main answer booklet clearly in the space provided.
  7. Students should sit only in the seats allocated to them.

Also read: TIPRA Motha founder alleges invigilators' denial of translation support for Kokborok exam papers

For more related information, students are advised to visit the official website of CISCE.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
