RRB Isolated Category Exam City Slip 2026 released, download link here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the Exam City Intimation Slip for the RRB Isolated Category Recruitment 2026 under CEN 08/2025. Candidates appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), scheduled on July 14 and 15, 2026, can now check the city where their examination centre has been allotted, along with their exam date. The city slip is meant only to inform candidates about their exam city and schedule. It is not the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall. Arrow Payments CEO Roshan Patel posted a screenshot of the intern’s email online. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The exam city link has been activated on the official websites of all RRBs around 10 days before the examination. Eligible SC/ST candidates can also download their Travel Authority from the same portal. The e-call letter, or admit card, will be released four days before the candidate's exam date. Candidates should regularly visit the official RRB website for the latest updates and avoid relying on unofficial information.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here

RRBs have also announced that Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be carried out at the examination centre before candidates are allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates must carry their original Aadhaar card or a printed copy of their e-verified Aadhaar. Those who have not completed Aadhaar verification through the RRB application portal are advised to do so before the exam to avoid any problems on the examination day. Candidates should also make sure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system on the day of the exam.

The Aadhaar card should have the correct name, date of birth, photograph, address and father's name. Candidates have been asked to follow only the official RRB websites for recruitment-related updates. They have also been warned not to believe fake job offers or messages claiming to guarantee selection. RRB has made it clear that recruitment will be based only on the Computer Based Test, and candidates will be selected strictly on merit.

How to Download RRB Isolated Category Exam City Slip 2026 : Visit the official RRB website or rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

Click on the “RRB Isolated Category Exam City Slip 2026 (CEN 08/2025)” link.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Fill in the security captcha, if asked.

Click on the Login/Submit button.

Your Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check your exam city, exam date, and other details carefully.

Download the slip and take a printout for future reference.