National Testing Agency, NTA will announce the Re-NEET Result 2026 by July 20, 2026. The re-exam results will pave the way for the commencement of the undergraduate medical admissions process, with NEET UG counselling likely to begin shortly after the results are declared. Re-NEET Result Date 2026: NTA to declare NTA NEET results by July 20, know when counselling is expected to begin (Pappi Sharma)

The re-examination was held on June 21, 2026 after the cancellation of the May 3 examination for over 20 lakh students over the alleged paper leak.

Re-NEET UG result by July 20; academic session to begin on time: NTA official

The NTA official who confirmed the expected result date has not provided an exact date for the release of the results. The official, however, assured that the academic year for MBBS students will not be delayed.

"We would not like to give out any date as of now, but the result will be out by July 20. Normally, the results are announced within 45 days of the examination, but this time, as we have conducted the exam in 37 days, we will announce the results much earlier," a senior NTA official told ANI during a telephonic interview.

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This means the NEET UG counselling will begin soon after the NEET UG re-exam results are announced. The counselling process will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC for admission to 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, deemed universities, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER and other participating institutions. State counselling authorities will conduct admissions separately for the remaining 85 per cent of state-quota seats.

The detailed counselling schedule has not been released yet; it is expected to be out soon after the results are declared. The past trends, such as when the counselling schedule was released and registration commenced, can be checked here.

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NEET UG Counselling 2026: Past trends here In 2025, the NEET UG counselling schedule was released on July 12, about one week after the NEET UG result was declared. The Round 1 registration commenced on July 21, 2025.

In 2024, the counselling schedule was released in August, and the Round 1 registration commenced on August 14, 2026.

In 2023, the MCC released the counselling schedule in July, and the Round 1 registration process commenced on July 20, 2023.

The counselling process is expected to include online registration, payment of the counselling fee, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, document verification and reporting to the allotted college. Multiple rounds of counselling will be conducted depending on the availability of seats. Candidates allotted seats must report to the respective colleges for document verification and admission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.