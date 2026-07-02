NEET PG 2026: Application process begins at natboard.edu.in, here's how to register online
NEET PG 2026 registration has started at natboard.edu.in. Eligible candidates can apply till July 21. The exam will be held on August 30
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started theonline application process for NEET PG 2026 . As per the official information bulletin, the application window , natboard.edu.in has been opened from July 1, 2026, at 5 pm, and it will remain available till July 21, 2026, at 11:55 pm
NEET PG 2026 will be conducted as the single eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to postgraduate medical courses across the country. No separate entrance examination will be accepted by state governments or private medical colleges for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses covered under NEET PG. Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully before completing the application form, as the details entered during registration will be treated as final. After the edit window closes, NBEMS will not accept any requests to change the submitted information.
HTET Admit Card 2026 released at bseh.org.in, direct link to download here
Candidates should ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria before applying. The MBBS degree or equivalent qualification must be recognised under the applicable regulations. It has also been stated that appearing in NEET PG does not guarantee admission. Admission will be granted only after the candidate fulfils all eligibility conditions during the counselling process conducted by the concerned authorities. NBEMS will only conduct the examination, declare the result and share the merit list with the designated counselling authorities. The counselling process and seat allotment will be handled separately by the authorised agencies.
Applicants have also been advised to fill in their Aadhaar details carefully because once Aadhaar information is submitted in the application form, it cannot be changed during the application process or the edit window. Candidates should also avoid sharing their login credentials, OTP, admit card or personal details with any third party, as NBEMS has warned against fraud and misuse of personal information.
NEET PG Exam 2026: Registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here
The edit window for successful applicants will be opened from July 25 to July 28, 2026. A separate selective edit window to correct photographs, signatures and thumb impressions, if required, will be available from July 31 to August 10, 2026. The allotted test city will be informed on August 11, while admit cards will be released on August 27. The NEET PG examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, and the result is expected to be declared by September 30, 2026. The internship completion cut-off date for eligibility has also been fixed as September 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the last date to avoid technical issues or payment failures.
Direct link to download Official Brochure
How to Apply/Register for BEMS (NEET-PG 2026) :
Visit the official NBEMS website.
Click on the NEET-PG 2026 application link.
Register by entering your basic details.
Log in using your User ID and Password.
Fill in the application form carefully.
Upload your photograph, signature and thumb impression in the required format.
Pay the application fee online.
Check all the details before submitting the form.
Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future use.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.
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