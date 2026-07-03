All India Council for Technical Education will end the application process for the AICTE Industry Fellowship Program 2026 on July 5, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online via the official AICTE website at aicte.gov.in. AICTE Industry Fellowship Program 2026: Application process ends on July 5, check eligibility criteria

This fellowship aims to strengthen collaboration between academia and industry by providing faculty members from technical institutions with hands-on industrial exposure. The programme is aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and seeks to make engineering education more industry-oriented while improving student employability.

As per the official notice, the fellowship has been designed to address the growing disconnect between classroom teaching and rapidly evolving industrial technologies. AICTE believes that faculty members equipped with practical industry experience will be better positioned to align curricula with market demands, thereby producing graduates who are job-ready from day one.

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The fellowship will allow selected faculty members to work full-time in industries for either six months or one year across emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, sustainability, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, smart mobility, space technology, climate change and Industry 4.0.

Initially introduced as a pilot programme, AICTE plans to train 350 faculty members before scaling up participation to nearly 1,500 fellows annually over the next three to five years. The council expects the initiative to benefit not only faculty members but also higher education institutions, industries and students through stronger industry-academia partnerships, enhanced curriculum design, increased internship opportunities and improved placement outcomes.

Direct link to apply here

Eligibility Criteria 1. Minimum 5 years of full time teaching experience in AICTE approved institution. Period of Doctoral and Post-Doctoral research period and On deputation period will not count for eligibility.

2. Regular (Excluding Part time/ Ad-hoc/ Contract / Temporary /Visiting etc.) faculty members from AICTE approved institutions/ Universities.

3. Nomination and No Objection Certificate from parent Institute.

4. Should not exceed 50 years as on date 26th May,2026.

Under the financial assistance structure, AICTE will provide a monthly fellowship of ₹75,000, while participating industries will contribute a minimum stipend of ₹25,000 per month. The parent institution will continue paying the faculty member's salary during the fellowship period.

The application portal for faculty members will remain open from May 26 to June 25, 2026, with the programme scheduled to commence between July 20 and 25, 2026, following the screening and selection process. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AICTE.

Detailed Notification Here