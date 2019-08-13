HSSPP Admit Card 2019 : Download ABRC, BRP call letters

education

Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) has released the admit card for Assistant Block Resource Coordinators (ABRC) and Block Resource Persons (BRP) exam on its official website.

The recruitment exam for ABRC will be conducted on August 17, 2019 and for BRP it will be conducted on August 18.

The exam will be conducted to recruit 1207 ABRCs and 429 BRPs.

How to download HSSPP Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at recruitment-portal.in/.

Click on the link that reads, ‘HARYANA SCHOOL SHIKSHA PRIYOJNA PARISHAD HARYANA HARYANA’ on the Home Page.

Click on the link –that reads ‘Click here to download Admit card for the Post of Assistant Block Resource Coordinators(ABRCs) (Examination date: 17-08-2019)’

Key in your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Direct link to download HSSPP admit card

