e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU extends last date for admissions and assignments submission

IGNOU extends last date for admissions and assignments submission

IGNOU admissions: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday extended the last day for admissions for the July 2020 cycle up to October 15.

education Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:53 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students can apply for admissions in IGNOU by visiting the online admission portal of the University at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
Students can apply for admissions in IGNOU by visiting the online admission portal of the University at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.(Hindustan Times)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday extended the last day for admissions for the July 2020 cycle up to October 15. The last date to apply was September 30. Students can apply by visiting the online admission portal of the University at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

In a press release issued on Friday, IGNOU said, “This extension of last date shall not apply to Certificate and Semester-based programmes, i.e., MP, MPB, PGDMM, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDOM, PGDFMP, DBPOFA, PGDIS, MCA, BCA, and all Certificate and Awareness programmes of 6 months duration or less.”

Ignou has also extended the last date for submission of assignments for June 2020 term-end-examination to October 10. The last date for submission of assignments for December 2020 term-end-examination has been extended up to October 31.

The assignment can be submitted in the same manner as done for the June 2020 TEE through online and offline modes.

tags
top news
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Hathras gangrape: TMC’s O’Brien pushed to ground on way to meet woman’s kin
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
Road to Indian envoys’ appointments to neighbourhood countries goes through PMO
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
US Prez Trump, Melania test positive for Covid-19; could hit his presidential campaign
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
‘Been 1.5 months. Did Sushant die by suicide or murder?’: Anil Deshmukh to CBI
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
PM wishes ‘friend’ Trump, Melania quick recovery from coronavirus
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
IPL 2020, CSK Predicted XI against SRH: Rayudu, Bravo likely to return
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In