e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IGNOU video on project submission released at rcvishakhapatnam.ignou.ac.in

IGNOU video on project submission released at rcvishakhapatnam.ignou.ac.in

The Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of the varsity had earlier released video presentation on IGNOU examinations and assignments too.

education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
Indira Gandhi National Open University. (HT file)
         

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre Visakhapatnam has released a presentation video on how to submit the projects on youtube. Students can watch the video to have some clarity on how to submit projects. The Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of the varsity had earlier released video presentation on IGNOU examinations and assignments too.

Here’s the direct link to watch Video on IGNOU Projects-Guidelines for Submission

Before beginning a project, students should get their project synopsis approved by the respective project coordinator. For each project work, the varsity provides a comprehensive project guide that students can refer to. Also, one important thing to remember is that no re-evaluation is allowed in the projects. So students should go through the content of the project before submitting it.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline for assignment submission for the June term end exam in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the new schedule, students who will appear for the June term-end exam can now submit their assignment till May 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June assignments was April 30. However, the last date for submitting the examination forms is May 15 without any late fees. It must be noted that project reports submitted after the deadline, i.e May 31 will be automatically considered for the next cycle of the exam.

The university has also decided to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email in view of the lockdown enforced in the country to fight the COVID -19 pandemic. The university has done this to make the submission of assignments easier for students.

tags
top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News