IGNOU video on project submission released at rcvishakhapatnam.ignou.ac.in

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:42 IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre Visakhapatnam has released a presentation video on how to submit the projects on youtube. Students can watch the video to have some clarity on how to submit projects. The Visakhapatnam Regional Centre of the varsity had earlier released video presentation on IGNOU examinations and assignments too.

Here’s the direct link to watch Video on IGNOU Projects-Guidelines for Submission

Before beginning a project, students should get their project synopsis approved by the respective project coordinator. For each project work, the varsity provides a comprehensive project guide that students can refer to. Also, one important thing to remember is that no re-evaluation is allowed in the projects. So students should go through the content of the project before submitting it.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the deadline for assignment submission for the June term end exam in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the new schedule, students who will appear for the June term-end exam can now submit their assignment till May 31. Earlier, the last date to submit the TEE June assignments was April 30. However, the last date for submitting the examination forms is May 15 without any late fees. It must be noted that project reports submitted after the deadline, i.e May 31 will be automatically considered for the next cycle of the exam.

The university has also decided to accept scanned copies of handwritten assignments through email in view of the lockdown enforced in the country to fight the COVID -19 pandemic. The university has done this to make the submission of assignments easier for students.