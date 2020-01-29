IIT Bombay in circular to students: No anti-national activities on campus

education

Amid continuing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in its campus, the administration of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, has now asked students not to participate in any ‘anti-national’ activities.

A circular issued on Tuesday evening to all students highlighted the code of conduct, a violation of which will attract strict disciplinary action.

The circular to students comes weeks after the institute issued a similar circular asking its staff and employees to refrain from making public statements that can ‘embarrass the relations’ of the institute with the central government.

Since January 5, after the alleged attacks on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), students, faculty members and employees of IIT Bombay have been holding protest demonstrations and public lectures denouncing the CAA and condemning the attack at JNU.

Following protests, a 10-day Preamble lecture series was held where students and faculty talked about parts of the Constitution of India. Currently, protesting students are conducting a film festival on the theme ‘liberty, justice and citizenship’.

Meanwhile, the circular issued by the dean of student affairs said: “Residents shall not participate in any anti-national, anti-social and or any undesirable activities.” It further said speeches, plays or music or any other activity that disturbs the peace of hostel environment is strictly prohibited, even if faculty is part of the gathering. Amid other general hostel rules, the circular also said that posters and pamphlets cannot be distributed without the permission of the dean of student affairs.

Tapanendu Kundu, dean of student affairs, IIT Bombay, was unavailable for comment.

On January 9, the institute had issued a similar circular to its employees quoting the service conditions and conduct rules under the IIT Act. It asked employees not to make any statements of fact or opinion which can lead to criticism of any current or recent policy of the institute or can embarrass the relations of the institute with the central government.