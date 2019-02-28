IITs, DU, JNU in top 100 global schools list: QS Rankings

The Indian Institutes of Technology in Delhi, Mumbai and Kharagpur, Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore are among the few institutions in the country to feature among the top hundred in the latest global subject-wise QS rankings.

Quacquarelli Symonds, which is one of the world’s leading academic ranking agencies, released lists on Wednesday ranking varsities on 48 different subjects ranging from art and design to engineering disciplines.

Institutions from the US dominate the list with 28 first ranks, followed by the UK whose institutions emerged on top in 13 disciplines. Indian institutions failed to make it to the top 100 in most lists and, even when they did, it was mostly in the 51-100 category.

Among the better performing institutions from India is Delhi University, which bagged the 37th place in Development Studies. UK’s University of Sussex tops this list followed by Harvard University. Delhi University also figures in the top hundred in the world when it comes to Anthropology.Another central varsity which figures in the list is Jawaharlal Nehru University, which had been ranked in the 51-100 bracket in both sociology as well as history.

IITs Delhi and Mumbai stand in the 51-100 bracket in the list for best global institutions when it comes to civil and structural engineering. The duo also figures among the top 100 to study computer science and information systems. IIT Mumbai is also among the top 100 places to study chemical engineering. It shares the 51-100 bracket with the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. Another discipline where the IITs have made a mark is electrical and electronic engineering.

Another discipline where the IITs have made a strong mark is electrical and electronic engineering. The IITs of Bombay, Delhi and Madras figure among the top hundred. Significantly, the Indian Institute of Science, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur make it to the list of the best 150 places. Indian Institute of Science and IIT Bombay also figure in the top hundred places to learn material sciences. Again, they are in the 51-100 bracket.

The IITs of Bombay, Madras and Delhi, again find a place among the top 100 in mechanical engineering. In mineral and mining engineering, IIT Bombay stands 38th while IIT Kharagpur is at the 47th position. IIM Bengaluru is the only Indian institution which figures in the list of the top 100 places for business and management studies. In a majority of the lists for subjects like accounting and finance, agriculture and forestry, anatomy and physiology and English literature, economics and mathematics, there is not even a single Indian institution which is in the top 100.

“The discipline-wise ranking reveals the same trends as are manifested by the world ranking of universities by QS. The world rankings are also dominated by universities in North America and Europe. Indian Universities rank behind due to small size and underinvestment in higher education,” said educationist Furqan Qamar, secretary general, Association of Indian Universities.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 11:45 IST