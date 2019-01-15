 India moves up in 2019 global education rankings
India moves up in 2019 global education rankings

Twenty-five Indian institutions figure in the 2019 ranking of top 200 in 43 emerging economic countries – seven more than the number that figured in last year’s table, according to data released by Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday.

education Updated: Jan 15, 2019 22:53 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings shows that the Indian Institute of Science retains the highest spot for India (14th), followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (27th).(HT file)

The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings shows that the Indian Institute of Science retains the highest spot for India (14th), followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (27th). However, each slips a place this year, mainly due to increased competition.

THE said the 2019 table presents a mixed picture for India, with several new entrants and high risers, alongside several institutions that drop back.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee scales 21 places at 35th, due to improvements in research (volume, income and reputation) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (61st) and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (joint 64th) are the highest new entrants for India this year.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University climbs 87 positions to joint 93rd, alongside the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with a rise in its research score, and a significant rise to its citations (research influence) score, organisers of the ranking said.

Mainland China with 72 institutions remains the most represented country in the annual listing, claiming four of the table’s top five positions.

Ellie Bothwell of THE said: “Indian institutions have immense potential for success – not only on the emerging stage, but globally. But, while progress is clearly being made, other economies that previously lagged behind – such as Egypt and Malaysia – are starting to advance at a much faster rate.

“In this year’s table, India’s institutions perform well in teaching. However they are significantly behind the global average in terms of international outlook. Strengthening this will further elevate the nation’s global reputation for higher education, encourage important research collaborations and help attract international students.”

2019 country/region table: India
Institution name2019 ranking2018 ranking
Indian Institute of Science1413
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay2726
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee3556
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur=4649
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur55=45
Indian Institute of Technology Indore61NR
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research=64NR
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi6663
Indian Institute of Technology Madras=75=70
Savitribai Phule Pune University=93180
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune=109NR
Tezpur University116=99
University of Delhi=130=127
Jadavpur University=130=117
Banaras Hindu University=134201 - 250
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad139NR
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati140=114
Amrita University=141=195
Panjab University150130
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar=153NR
NR indicates not previously ranked
= indicates a joint position
credit: Times Higher Education (THE)

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 22:50 IST

