India moves up in 2019 global education rankings

Twenty-five Indian institutions figure in the 2019 ranking of top 200 in 43 emerging economic countries – seven more than the number that figured in last year’s table, according to data released by Times Higher Education (THE) on Tuesday.

The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings shows that the Indian Institute of Science retains the highest spot for India (14th), followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (27th). However, each slips a place this year, mainly due to increased competition.

THE said the 2019 table presents a mixed picture for India, with several new entrants and high risers, alongside several institutions that drop back.

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee scales 21 places at 35th, due to improvements in research (volume, income and reputation) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (61st) and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (joint 64th) are the highest new entrants for India this year.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University climbs 87 positions to joint 93rd, alongside the National Autonomous University of Mexico, with a rise in its research score, and a significant rise to its citations (research influence) score, organisers of the ranking said.

Mainland China with 72 institutions remains the most represented country in the annual listing, claiming four of the table’s top five positions.

Ellie Bothwell of THE said: “Indian institutions have immense potential for success – not only on the emerging stage, but globally. But, while progress is clearly being made, other economies that previously lagged behind – such as Egypt and Malaysia – are starting to advance at a much faster rate.

“In this year’s table, India’s institutions perform well in teaching. However they are significantly behind the global average in terms of international outlook. Strengthening this will further elevate the nation’s global reputation for higher education, encourage important research collaborations and help attract international students.”

2019 country/region table: India Institution name 2019 ranking 2018 ranking Indian Institute of Science 14 13 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 27 26 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 35 56 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur =46 49 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 55 =45 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 61 NR JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research =64 NR Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 66 63 Indian Institute of Technology Madras =75 =70 Savitribai Phule Pune University =93 180 Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune =109 NR Tezpur University 116 =99 University of Delhi =130 =127 Jadavpur University =130 =117 Banaras Hindu University =134 201 - 250 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 139 NR Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 140 =114 Amrita University =141 =195 Panjab University 150 130 Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar =153 NR NR indicates not previously ranked

= indicates a joint position credit: Times Higher Education (THE) indicates not previously rankedindicates a joint position

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 22:50 IST