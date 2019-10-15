e-paper
India Post Recruitment 2019: Registration begins for posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks

India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: A total of 2707 vacancies will be filled in Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 in Chhattisgarh circle and 970 in Telangana circle.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:13 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post has released notification for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh circles. The following posts are to be filled through this recruitment process: Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

A total of 2707 vacancies will be filled in Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 in Chhattisgarh circle and 970 in Telangana circle. The process of registration and fee payment started on Tuesday, October 15 and will continue till November 14. The submission of online application will begin on October 22 and end on November 21.

Applicants should not be of less than 18 years and above 40 years as on October 15, 2019. There is relaxation of age for some category of applicants. Applicants must have passed class 10 examination with passing marks in mathematics and English (studied as compulsory subjects). The candidates who have passed class 10 examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those who have passed through compartment. Knowledge of local language and basic computer is a must.

The selection will be done on the basis of automatically generated merit list made on the basis of candidates’ online application. Only marks obtained in class 10 exam will be considered.

Applications can be made in online mode only. Candidates who want to apply will have to register through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline.

Note: Visit official website of India Post for details like eligibility conditions, how to apply, how to pay fees and much more.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:05 IST

