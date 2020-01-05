JEE Mains 2020: Last week preparation tips

education

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:57 IST

While only a week’s time is left for the first session of the JEE Main 2020, what should be the strategy of students to be well prepared? This is the crucial time when the aspirants are not sure if they have prepared well enough, but they need to believe in themselves and focus more on revision and mock tests/online test series with analysis and corrective action on weak points Every aspiring student should brush up the entire syllabus with quick revision to a plan. The result will however consider the students performance in the best of the two phases. Qualifying and scoring high is necessary to get college and branch of your choice. But it is very important to know what is to be done in seven days left.

To hone up skills and preparedness, aspirants need to follow the following tips to ensure success in the upcoming exam.

1.Online Mock Examination – Taking at least one mock test a day will help them in optimum preparation of all three subjects and concept clarification and keep them well updated with the current trend and pattern of JEE Mains exam. Attempt online test series of repute. Taking Mock Test and having a real-time analysis is very useful and students tend to learn from the mistakes which can be avoided on the actual exam day.

2.Make a proper Revision plan – Making a systematic revision plan and adhering to it will help the aspirants in enhancing their clarity conceptually as well as topic wise aiding them in better performance and ranking. Don’t do anything new that you have not done in the last one or two years. Just do some questions or revise formulae/scientific names etc. that you have done before. Formulae at a glance and concise notes/tips of the three subjects will be of immense help.

3.Know the current pattern and trend – Selective study may put aspirants in trouble as equal weightage is provided for each subject. This year instead of 30 there will be 25 questions per subject with 20 Multiple choice and 5 Numerical based requiring inserting answer in desired format. Aspirants can shift their major focus on calculus and algebra in Mathematics, Electromagnetism and mechanics in Physics and physical and organic chemistry in Chemistry. Analyse trend of distribution of questions from past 5 years actual JEE Main papers to expect most of the proportion of the questions in the main exam covered from these topics. Outline your chapters subject wise which need to be revised. Use concise self-written/flagged notes to revise in these seven days with revision and testing going simultaneously in tandem (revision followed by mock test/online test).

4.Focus on concept clarity – Instead of mugging up information, it is important to keep the concepts clear. IF the concepts are clear, going through the tricky questions one can come up with the right answers as well. Always clear your doubts from teachers, mentors, peers. Don’t hesitate in asking questions. It is a good habit as no matter what, asking questions will always clear your doubts. However, keep time factor in mind lest you lose precious time in asking questions rather than strengthening your preparation by revision/testing.

5.Focus on Time Management - Spending too much time on questions that you are uncomfortable with will lead to time scarcity to solve the easy ones and hence while practicing mock tests focus should also be given to the problem-solving ability. Right strategy along with time management plays a pivotal role in deciding the exam results. So, practice enough to be quick to adapt to the level of the paper and act promptly. Hit rate with speed and accuracy is the mantra.

As JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in two phases, students now have the option to appear in one or both the phases. The result will be considered based on performance in best of two phases. So, to enhance chances of grabbing seat in one of the most coveted institute, it is recommended to the students to put their best efforts in the first phase of the exam itself.

Right Strategy and Time Management play a vital role in deciding the rank for an aspirant. The little time left should be wisely used for revision, maintaining speed & increasing accuracy to solve a problem, identifying the weaker areas and correcting them. Finally, it is the relative performance that will matter on the exam day. So, put in your best performance and you will ace JEE Main 2020.

6. Be happy and stay calm- Stay focused and repeatedly tell yourself that you can do it. Keep a check on your sleep pattern. 6to 8 hours sleep is a must to keep body fit and mind alert.

7. General points

•Don’t waste time on question you don’t know.

•Don’t get upset if any section is tough. You can score in other sections.

•Don’t guess if you have no idea about the concept involved in a question.

•Don’t be nervous if you find the paper tough, since it is the relative performance that counts. Hence, put your best analytical mind to work.