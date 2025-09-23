JNVST Admissions 2026: Class 9, 11 registration deadline extended to October 7, direct link here

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the deadline to register for Class 9 and 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test. Eligible students can now register till October 7, 2025 on the official website at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST Admissions 2026: Class 9, 11 registration window has been extended to October 7, Apply via direct links given here.

To apply, students can click on the direct links given below:

Eligibility for Class 9

Students should be bonafide residents of the district where they want to apply. They should be studying Class 8 during the academic session 2025-26 in one of the Govt./Govt. recognized schools of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is functioning and where admission is sought. District of residence and district of Class 8 study should be same. Date of Birth of the candidate must be between May 1, 2011 to July 31, 2013 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Only Indian Nationals, who are studying Class 8 in India can apply.

Also read: Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 171 Senior Manager and other posts at indianbank.bank.in

Eligibility for Class 11

The Date of Birth of the student should be between June 1, 2009 to July 31, 2011 (both days inclusive). This is applicable to all categories of candidates including those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Candidates who have passed class 10 prior to the session 2025-26 are not eligible. Candidates who are studying in Class during the session 2025-26 only are eligible to apply. The candidate must be studying in Class 10 from a Govt./ Govt. recognized school (affiliated to CBSE or any other State Education Board/ other Govt. recognized Board) of the District where Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located during the academic session 2025-26 (April 2025 to March 2026 session). Only Indian nationals, who are studying Class 10 in India are eligible to apply.

Also read: Kolkata rains: Bengal govt declares Puja vacations in schools two days ahead of schedule

It may be mentioned here that the selection test for both Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted on February 7, 2026.

For more details, visit the official of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.