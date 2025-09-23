Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 171 Senior Manager and other posts at indianbank.bank.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 02:22 pm IST

Indian Bank will recruit for Senior Manager and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at indianbank.bank.in. 

Indian Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 171 posts in the organisation.

The registration process commences on September 23 and will close on October 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of applications followed by interview or written/ online test followed by interview. A total of 160 questions will be asked and the maximum marks is 220. The exam duration is for 2 hours and the medium of the paper is english and hindi.

1/4th of the mark allotted to the respective question for which a wrong answer is given. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Application Fees

The application fee is 175/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates (Only intimation charges) and 1000/- for all others. The payment can be made by using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking or UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

