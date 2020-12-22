MHT CET MBA admission 2020 revised schedule released, check details

education

Dec 22, 2020

MHT CET MBA admission 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has released the revised schedule for MBA/MMS admission 2020 on its official website.

According to the revised schedule, the online registration process for MBA/MMS admission will continue till December 25, 2020.Candidates can also submit their grievances regarding MAH MBA, MMS admission between December 29 and 30, 2020.

“Facility of Online Registration & Documents verification, confirmation of Application Form for Admission to Seats other than CAP Seats shall be continued till 24th January 2021 up to 5.00 PM at online E-Verification by Scrutiny Center,” reads the notice.

However, candidates must note that applications registered after December 25, 2020, shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.

The documents e-verification and confirmation of application form for admission will be held from December 8 to 26, 2020.

