MP Board 12th Result 2020: Laptop scheme for meritorious students resumes, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

education

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:17 IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday resumed the scheme to distribute laptops to meritorious students.Regular and self-taught students of MP Board class 12th of the academic session 2019-20 will get an incentive of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 12th results 2020 today, July 27 at 3 pm.

“The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this scheme, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops and a certificate,” the CM said in his series of tweets on Sunday.

MP Board class 12th results 2020 today, follow LIVE Updates

“The benefit of this scheme will be given to the students, who excel in the class 12th examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh for the academic session 2019-20. The benefit of the scheme will be given to both regular and self-taught students,” he added.

मध्यप्रदेश के मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप प्रदाय करने की योजना पुनः प्रारंभ की जा रही है। इसके अंतर्गत सरकार द्वारा मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप क्रय करने के लिए रु. 25 हज़ार की प्रोत्साहन राशि एवं प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया जाएगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 26, 2020

The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who tested COVID positive held a review meeting of the senior staff from the hospital bed on Sunday.

The chief minister after holding the meeting,tweeted that while a large part of the state’s budget was being spent on the health services, the state is facing financial crunches due to dip in economic activities.

Direct link to check MP Board 12th Result 2020

“Dear countrymen, there is no need to be afraid of Covid 19. Get yourself tested as soon as symptoms appear and start your treatment immediately if you are tested positive. You will definitely win over Corona. The main weapon to fight Corona is mask and two yards distance. #MPFightsCorona,” the chief minister tweeted further.

The author tweets @ NandiniJoruno