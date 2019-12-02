e-paper
NEET 2020 registration begins at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to apply

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 3, 2020, and the result will be declared on June 4, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2019 17:39 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020 registration. (Screengrab)
The online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has begun on Monday, November 2, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the NEET 2020 exam can apply online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before December 31, 2019, till 11:50 pm.

The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 3, 2020, and the result will be declared on June 4, 2020.

“Section 14 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 provides for holding of a common and uniform National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions including those governed under any other law. Thus, the admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all AIIMS like Institutions will be made through NEET. The eligibility criteria applicable to appear in NEET (UG) shall also be applicable to the candidates desirous to take admission to INIs like AIIMS,” reads the notice available on the website.

Candidates applying for NEET 2020 entrance examination are advised to go through the information broucher available on the official website.

Important Dates:

•Date of examination: May 3, 2020

•Successful Transaction of Fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/UPI: December 2, 2019 to January 1, 2020

•Correction in Particulars of Application Form on NTA Website: January 15-31, 2020

•Admit card: March 27, 2020

•Declaration of Result on NTA Website: June 4, 2020

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to general category are required to pay Rs 1500 as application fee. For General EWS and OBC con-creamy layer candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400. Whereas, transgender candidates and those who are from reserved category have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on New Registration tab

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Read the instructions carefully and proceed

5.Fill in all the requisite information and submit

6.Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

10.Make payment

11.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

