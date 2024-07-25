IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, details inside
The program also caters to professionals aiming to fortify their existing expertise in the EV/HEV sector.
With an aim to address the growing need for expertise in the rapidly evolving field of vehicle electrification as the automotive industry moves towards a sustainable future, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) announced the launch of a certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design.
According to a press release by IIT Delhi, the certificate programme which is for 6 months, is specifically designed for engineers from mechanical, electrical, automotive, and allied areas seeking to establish a strong foundation in EV/HEV technology. The program also caters to professionals aiming to fortify their existing expertise in the EV/HEV sector.
Key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling are integrated into the certificate programme providing participants with a comprehensive outlook to drive innovation, mentioned the press release.
Also Read: World Doll Day 2024: Delhi University, IIT Delhi students sew the love lost for dolls
According to IIT Delhi, through the certificate programme, participants will be able to:
· Explain internal combustion engine (ICE) operating characteristics
· Explain the process of vehicle hybridization and electrification
· Explain various electric machines and propulsion technologies used in HEVs
· Explain the working principles of different types of energy storage systems
· Explain testing and modelling methods to characterize battery performance, reliability, and safety
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility for this programme includes Engineering graduates (Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, and allied areas) or Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university ((UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities). This programme is set to begin on September 29, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,10,000 plus GST.
Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 50% and maintaining a minimum attendance of 50 per cent, participants will be awarded a prestigious certificate of completion from CEP, IIT Delhi, informed the press release.
For more information, visit the official website.
Also Read: NEET-UG: IIT-Delhi expert panel submits report on right answer to physics question before Supreme Court