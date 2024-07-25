 IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, details inside | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jul 25, 2024 03:57 PM IST

The program also caters to professionals aiming to fortify their existing expertise in the EV/HEV sector.

With an aim to address the growing need for expertise in the rapidly evolving field of vehicle electrification as the automotive industry moves towards a sustainable future, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) announced the launch of a certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design.

Key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling are integrated into the certificate programme.(Agency File Photo)
Key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling are integrated into the certificate programme.(Agency File Photo)

According to a press release by IIT Delhi, the certificate programme which is for 6 months, is specifically designed for engineers from mechanical, electrical, automotive, and allied areas seeking to establish a strong foundation in EV/HEV technology. The program also caters to professionals aiming to fortify their existing expertise in the EV/HEV sector.

Key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling are integrated into the certificate programme providing participants with a comprehensive outlook to drive innovation, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: World Doll Day 2024: Delhi University, IIT Delhi students sew the love lost for dolls

According to IIT Delhi, through the certificate programme, participants will be able to:

· Explain internal combustion engine (ICE) operating characteristics

· Explain the process of vehicle hybridization and electrification

· Explain various electric machines and propulsion technologies used in HEVs

· Explain the working principles of different types of energy storage systems

· Explain testing and modelling methods to characterize battery performance, reliability, and safety

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility for this programme includes Engineering graduates (Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, and allied areas) or Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university ((UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities). This programme is set to begin on September 29, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,10,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 50% and maintaining a minimum attendance of 50 per cent, participants will be awarded a prestigious certificate of completion from CEP, IIT Delhi, informed the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET-UG: IIT-Delhi expert panel submits report on right answer to physics question before Supreme Court

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / education news / IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, details inside
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On