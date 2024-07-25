IIT Delhi launches certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design, details inside

With an aim to address the growing need for expertise in the rapidly evolving field of vehicle electrification as the automotive industry moves towards a sustainable future, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) announced the launch of a certificate programme in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Design. Key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling are integrated into the certificate programme.(Agency File Photo)

According to a press release by IIT Delhi, the certificate programme which is for 6 months, is specifically designed for engineers from mechanical, electrical, automotive, and allied areas seeking to establish a strong foundation in EV/HEV technology. The program also caters to professionals aiming to fortify their existing expertise in the EV/HEV sector.

Key concepts spanning thermodynamics, IC engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling are integrated into the certificate programme providing participants with a comprehensive outlook to drive innovation, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: World Doll Day 2024: Delhi University, IIT Delhi students sew the love lost for dolls

According to IIT Delhi, through the certificate programme, participants will be able to:

· Explain internal combustion engine (ICE) operating characteristics

· Explain the process of vehicle hybridization and electrification

· Explain various electric machines and propulsion technologies used in HEVs

· Explain the working principles of different types of energy storage systems

· Explain testing and modelling methods to characterize battery performance, reliability, and safety

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility for this programme includes Engineering graduates (Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, and allied areas) or Diploma holders (10+2+3) from a recognised university ((UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international universities). This programme is set to begin on September 29, 2024, with a fee of INR 1,10,000 plus GST.

Upon successful completion of the programme with a minimum grading of 50% and maintaining a minimum attendance of 50 per cent, participants will be awarded a prestigious certificate of completion from CEP, IIT Delhi, informed the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: NEET-UG: IIT-Delhi expert panel submits report on right answer to physics question before Supreme Court