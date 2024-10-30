IIT Delhi partners with CRIS to enhance railway infrastructure, safety & operational efficiency

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has joined hands with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to advance railway infrastructure, safety, and operational efficiency across India. In the picture (Left to Right): Sanjiv Kumar, Registrar, CRIS, GVL Satya Kumar, Managing Director, CRIS, Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean Corporate Relations, and Prof. Naresh Bhatnagar, Dean Research and Development.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by both institutions as part of which IIT Delhi’s expertise in research and technology will be leveraged to improve railway facilities.

IIT Delhi researchers will engage in a series of R&D projects aimed at enhancing security, safety, scheduling, intermodal connectivity, and revenue optimization for Indian Railways, IIT Delhi said in a press statement.

Furthermore, faculty members from the Departments of Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, and Management Studies will collaborate on these initiatives, combining interdisciplinary expertise to address key challenges, IIT Delhi informed.

This partnership is expected to make Indian Railways a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced organization.

Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at IIT Delhi, remarked that the partnership with CRIS is a major step towards elevating India's railway infrastructure.

Prof Panda said, “By combining ground-breaking research with practical application, we aim to address some of the most pressing challenges in Indian Railways. Our commitment lies in fostering an environment of innovation that yields real-world solutions.”

GVL Satya Kumar, Managing Director at CRIS, highlighted that the collaboration with IIT Delhi aligns with CRIS’s mission to incorporate advanced technologies for Indian Railways.

He added that the CRIS is optimistic that the projects will bring considerable advancements in railway operations and enhance passenger experience vis-à-vis the research expertise of IIT Delhi.

