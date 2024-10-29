IIT Madras, Herbalife India partner to provide 1,000 data science scholarships to students from underserved communities

IIT Madras and Herbalife India have joined hands to provide 1,000 scholarships for students pursuing the foundational level of the IITM BS Degree in Data Science and Applications. IIT Madras, Herbalife India signed an MoU to provide 1,000 scholarships for students pursuing foundational level of IITM BS Degree in Data Science and Applications.

IIT Madras and Herbalife signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard in the presence of Uday Prakash, VP—Strategy and Implementation, Herbalife India, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations IIT Madras, Kaviraj Nair, CEO of Alumni and Corporate Relations, and other IIT Madras representing members.

A press release informed that the initiative aligns with IIT Madras's vision of "IIT Madras for All," which aims to make high-quality education accessible to students from diverse economic backgrounds across India.

As part of the initiative, the ‘Merit-cum-Means Scholarship’ for the IITM BS Degree in Data Science and Applications will not only support underserved students but also ensure that 50 percent of the scholarships are reserved for female students.

Additionally, it seeks to promote gender equality and encourage female representation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Uday Prakash highlighted that the collaboration with IIT Madras is aimed at equipping economically disadvantaged students with essential skills and opportunities.

“This initiative not only empowers them to compete on a global stage alongside their peers but also encourages a more inclusive workforce by actively promoting female participation in technology, which is crucial for driving innovation and growth in the economy,” he said.

Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean - Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Madras expressed gratitude for Herbalife’s support in advancing the institution’s educational endeavours and supporting students, thereby driving a meaningful change.

Meanwhile, according to the press statement, the education market for data science in India is expected to surge from $299.75 million in 2023 to $2.04 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 46.77% as claimed in a report by an Indian edtech platform.

Herbalife India and IIT Madras seek to create significant opportunities for individuals and their families by providing access to in-demand skills through this program.