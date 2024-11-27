IIT M & Thales select 6 teams developing eco-friendly technology for CZC 4.0

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), in association with Thales, announced the top six teams developing eco-friendly technology from the fourth cohort of the Carbon Zero Challenge (CZC 4.0). The CZC challenge aims to accelerate groundbreaking solutions to address climate change and foster sustainability. (HT Photo)

Carbon Zero Challenge is a nationwide contest to boost innovation in the eco-friendly technology sector. The CZC challenge aims to accelerate groundbreaking solutions to address climate change and foster sustainability, mentioned the press note.

The top six teams will receive start-up seed funding of up to ₹10 lakh. Another team has also been recognised with a ‘special mention’ for notable achievements. The final 25 teams were shortlisted from the initial list of 500 teams. These teams embarked on a rigorous six-month journey from April to develop sustainable prototypes across various sectors, including energy, materials, agriculture, air, and water. These teams were invited to IIT Madras to showcase their innovations at the CZC 4.0 Grand Expo, which was held from October 26–28, 2024.

“Thales is proud to have supported IIT Madras’ Carbon Zero Challenge, an initiative that not only stimulates transformative eco-innovation but also resonates closely with our vision of advancing sustainable solutions for the future. Our collaboration on CZC with IIT Madras has been to empower young innovators across India to address critical environmental challenges and pave the way for development of impactful, resource-efficient technologies, in line with our long-term commitment towards nurturing a cleaner, greener world. We congratulate all the participants and look forward to the continued progress of these exceptional teams in shaping a sustainable tomorrow”, said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales.

“With a focus on fostering eco-startups addressing global challenges like climate change, pollution, and circular economy, CZC 4.0 attracted over 2,000 participants from 775 universities and 430 startups across India. Thirty successful startups have emerged from CZC’s previous cohorts, with another 35 advancing toward commercialisation. Participating teams received up to ₹500K in funding and mentorship to develop their prototypes," said Prof Indumathi Nambi, Coordinator, Carbon Zero Challenge Coordinator, IIT Madras.

The top six teams recognised for their contributions to sustainable technology are:

Gudlyf Mobility Pvt Ltd – H2ARWASTE: Developing hydrogen storage cylinders using agricultural waste.

EESAN – CBG for Sustainability: Enabling cleaner bio-methane for homes and small businesses.

Electropulse Innovations – Wastewater Treatment: Using high-voltage pulse generators for efficient wastewater management.

Thaal Chemy Innovations Pvt Ltd – Sustainable Packaging: Producing nano-cellulose from agricultural residues.

ReWinT – End-of-Life Turbine Blades: Transforming wind turbine blades using eco-friendly chemical and thermal processes.

Chrissron Biomass Solutions – Plant-Based Resin: Manufacturing sustainable resin from plant waste.

