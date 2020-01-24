e-paper
Home / Education / Osmania University BA, BCom, BSc and BBA results declared, direct link to check

Osmania University BA, BCom, BSc and BBA results declared, direct link to check

Osmania University Result: Osmania University has declared the results for various undergraduate exams that were conducted in September.

education Updated: Jan 24, 2020 17:16 IST
Osmania University has declared the results for various undergraduate exams that were conducted in September.

The results have been declared for BA, BCom, BSc and BBA courses. The name of the courses are: B.COM (CDE), BA (CDE), B.Sc(VOC), B.SC YWS, B.COM(VOC), B.COM (HONS), B.COM (YWS), BA (VOC), BA (YWS).

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of Osmania University at osmaia.ac.in. Candidates will have to key in their hall ticket number to check their results.

Steps to check Osmania University results:

Visit the official website- osmania.ac.in

Click on the exam result tab on the homepage

Click on the course for which result is required

Key in your hall ticket number and submit

Results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out of the same.

Hindustantimes

Here are the direct links to check Osmania University Results:
B.COM (CDE) | BA (CDE) | B.Sc(VOC) | B.SC YWS

B.COM(VOC) | B.COM (HONS) | B.COM (YWS)

BA (VOC) | BA (YWS)

