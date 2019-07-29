Patna University Incubation Hub to be functional from new session

education

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:50 IST

After a year-long proposal and action plan, Patna University Incubation Hub (PUI-Hub) is all set to be functional from this academic session as the process has been completed this month.

PUI-Hub is the lone incubation hub introduced by any university in Bihar to engage the students with startups and entrepreneurial activities and give wings to their innovative ideas by helping them to transform raw startup ideas into a real business ventures.

Patna University has allotted around 10,000 sq. ft. space in the newly constructed building near Science College. PUI-Hub will centrally manage all the 10 colleges of Patna University compromising more than 40,000 students and 1500 faculty and researchers.

Director of PUI-Hub, D N Thakur, said “The incubation hub is currently operated in the Department of Chemistry of the Patna University, but it will be shifted to new building in few months. PUI-Hub would soon collaborate with different institutes and companies for providing the students with greater exposure to actual business operation.”

“This hub will be the nodal centre for all the incubation ideas across all the departments and colleges of Patna University. The students are invited to come up with new and innovative ideas. Our research team will guide them to work on the idea and convert it into real venture”, added Thakur.

PUI-Hub is designed by Ranjan Mistry, young social entrepreneur from Bihar and Namita Priya, an alumnus of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tuljapur.

“Startup and Entrepreneurship is not about the course or curriculum but it evolves with one’s experiment, experience, and execution of idea into reality. PUI-hub will assist the students to charge their thought-process and enhance their latent entrepreneurial skills,” said Ranjan Mistry.

Mistry further explained that the PUI-Hub will operate on three pillars including incubation, E-cell and Co-working space. All the three pillars would have different functions in the entire process of idea generation to venture creation.

Namita Priya, co-designer of this project said, “Introduction of this incubation center would help the students to develop entrepreneurship and internship culture, skill development, and job creation.”

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 08:50 IST