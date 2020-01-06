e-paper
Periyar University UG and PG results expected today, check details here

Periyar University UG and PG results expected today, check details here

The Periyar University UG and PG result 2019 are likely to be declared on January 6, 2020, after 3 pm. The exams were conducted in November 2019. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 06, 2020 12:12 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Periyar University UG and PG results.
Periyar University UG and PG results.(HT file)
         

Periyar University is likely to declare the results of undergraduate and postgraduate examination 2019 today, January 6, 2020. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results only after it is declared online at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

According to the Indian Express report, the Periyar University UG and PG result 2019 are likely to be declared on January 6, 2020, after 3 pm. The exams were conducted in November 2019.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Periyar University UG/PG result 2019,’ appearing under the News section

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

