Registration for UP RTE admission 2025-26 begins, direct link to apply at rte25.upsdc.gov.in

Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh has started the online registration-cum-application process for admission to the pre-primary class in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Parents can submit forms at rte25.upsdc.gov.in. The direct link is given below. UP RTE admission 2025-26: Registration begins, direct link to apply (rte25.upsdc.gov.in, screenshot)

UP RTE admission 2024: Direct link to apply (first register and then proceed to fill the application form)

As per the schedule, the application deadline for the first round is December 19. Application forms will be verified at district level between December 20 and 23.

Lottery to shortlist candidates will be done on December 24 and the merit list for the first round will be released on December 27. UP RTE admission for 2025-26 will be carried out in four rounds. Here is the detailed schedule for second, third and fourth rounds:

Round Application window Verification at district level Lottery Merit list Round 2 January 1 to 19, 2025 January 20 to 23 January 24 January 27 Round 3 February 1 to 19 February 20 to 23 February 24 February 27 Round 4 March 1 to 19 March 20 to 23 March 24 March 27

In Uttar Pradesh, 25 per cent of seats in the pre-primary class in Private schools are filled under the RTE Act, 2009. Children of disadvantaged groups and weaker sections are eligible to apply for admission to private schools under this scheme.

In the official notification, the department said that classes for students enrolled under the RTE Act will begin on April 1, 2024, as per the calendar of the upcoming academic year.

How to apply for UP RTE admission 2024?