Home / Education / RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check

RRB NTPC application status 2020 closes today, here’s how to check

RRB NTPC application status 2020: The board will conduct the Computer based Tests (CBT) from December 15, 2020. However, the full schedule of examination has not been released yet.

education Updated: Sep 30, 2020 10:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
RRB NTPC application status 2020.
RRB NTPC application status 2020: The Railway Recruitment board (RRB) NTPC application statues will close on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Candidates who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 01/2019 can check their application status online at rrbonlinereg.co.in.

The board will conduct the computer based tests (CBT) from December 15, 2020. However, the full schedule of examination has not been released yet.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts.

Direct link to check RRB NTPC application status.

How to check RRB NTPC application status:

Visit the official website at rrbonlinereg.co.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Status”

Select the city

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The application status will be displayed on the screen.

