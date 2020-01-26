SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 8000 vacancies ends today, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:19 IST

The online registration process for the SBI clerk recruitment ends today, January 26, 2020. The application process began on January 3, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 8000 vacancies of clerks. Out of which, 7870 vacancies are for the general recruitment drive, and the rest 130 vacancies for special recruitment drive.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of February/March, at various centres.

Education Qualification

Candidates should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination

Here’s the direct link to apply online

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Find the notification of SBI Clerk and click on ‘Apply online’

3.A form will appear.

4.Fill in the correct details required

5.Scan and upload your photo and signature

6.Pay the application fee online

7.Submit

8.Keep a copy of your form for future reference

9.Keep safe your acknowledgement number, Login ID and password