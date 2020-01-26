e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 8000 vacancies ends today, check details here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 8000 vacancies ends today, check details here

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 8000 vacancies of clerks. Out of which, 7870 vacancies are for the general recruitment drive, and the rest 130 vacancies for special recruitment drive.

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 10:19 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

The online registration process for the SBI clerk recruitment ends today, January 26, 2020. The application process began on January 3, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 8000 vacancies of clerks. Out of which, 7870 vacancies are for the general recruitment drive, and the rest 130 vacancies for special recruitment drive.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted in the month of February/March, at various centres.

Education Qualification

Candidates should have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification. Those who are in the final year/semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination

Here’s the direct link to apply online

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Find the notification of SBI Clerk and click on ‘Apply online’

3.A form will appear.

4.Fill in the correct details required

5.Scan and upload your photo and signature

6.Pay the application fee online

7.Submit

8.Keep a copy of your form for future reference

9.Keep safe your acknowledgement number, Login ID and password

tags
top news
Live: President unfurls flag, national anthem plays amid 21-gun salute
Live: President unfurls flag, national anthem plays amid 21-gun salute
5 suspected blasts in Assam on Republic Day, no casualties
5 suspected blasts in Assam on Republic Day, no casualties
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
The fourth crisis of the Republic, writes Ramachandra Guha
Jammu and Kashmir police find China link in grenade attacks on forces
Jammu and Kashmir police find China link in grenade attacks on forces
British era .303 rifles to be decommissioned today, cops say end of an era
British era .303 rifles to be decommissioned today, cops say end of an era
China’s coronavirus death toll shoots up to 56, nearly 2000 cases reported
China’s coronavirus death toll shoots up to 56, nearly 2000 cases reported
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
Republic at 70: How the framers gave India a strong Centre
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News