e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools reopen in Nashik; 62 teachers contract COVID-19

Schools reopen in Nashik; 62 teachers contract COVID-19

After a gap of more than nine months, schools for students studying in classes 9 to 12 reopened in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday even as 62 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 before resuming duties, officials said.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:01 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Nashik
Students attend a class after schools re-opened following a gap of more then seven months due to coronavirus pandemic
Students attend a class after schools re-opened following a gap of more then seven months due to coronavirus pandemic(PTI)
         

After a gap of more than nine months, schools for students studying in classes 9 to 12 reopened in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday even as 62 teachers tested positive for COVID-19 before resuming duties, officials said.

Out of the 1,324 schools in rural Nashik and city limits, as many as 846 started classes for students of standards 9 to 12, said a release from the district administration.

As many as 1,21,579 students attended schools which were shut since March-end last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, it said.

Prior to reopening the schools, RT-PCR tests of 7,063 headmasters/teachers and 2,500 non-teaching staff members were conducted, the release said.

Out of these, 62 headmasters/teachers and 10 non- teaching staffers tested positive for COVID-19, it said.

As per the new norms, 50 per cent of the students will attend the school on one day and the remaining will come the next day, the release said.

Observing measures to prevent the COVID-19 spread such as sanitisation of schools, thermal scanning, use of masks and hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance have been made compulsory for teachers, non-teaching staff and students.

top news
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In