SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2019: Application status released

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 17:51 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the application status for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2019 for North Western Region Chandigarh. Candidates who have applied from this region can check whether their application has been provisionally accepted or rejected by the commission by visiting the regional website of SSC.

Here is the direct link to go to the page to regional SSC website to check the application status for North Western Region Chandigarh.

The other regional websites of SSC are also expected to provide the link to check the application status for SSC CGL Tier 1 examination now.

How to check the application status of SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2019:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) Click on the link to search status

3) You have options to check application status even if you dont remember your roll number

4) Key in details as required and search status

The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination will be held online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The Tier 2 and Tier III examination will be held from June 22 to June 25, 2020. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organisations.

The tentative vacancies to be filled through this examination will be intimated in the due course. Result will be processed based on number of final vacancies received from the User Departments.

The examination will comprise of a computer based examination for Tier-I and Tier-II, pen and paper (descriptive examination) for Tier-III and CPT/DEST/Document verification for Tier-IV. SSC reserves the right to make changes in the Scheme of Examination.