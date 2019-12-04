SSC CHSL 2019-20 registration begins at ssc.nic.in, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 08:51 IST

Staff Selection Commission has released an official notification regarding the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) level examination, 2019-20, on Tuesday, November 3, 2019. The commission has also activated the online application link for SSC CHSL Exam. Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at ssc.nic.in on or before January 10, 2020, until 11:59 pm.

The computer-based (SSC CHSL Tier-1) examination will be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020, at various centres across the country. Candidates who will qualify the tier-1 exam will appear for the tier-2 exam which is scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and their attached & Subordinate Offices.

Age limit:

Candidate should be between 18 to 27 years old as on January 1, 2020. For relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Application Fee:

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee worth Rs 100. Whereas, women applicants and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Educational Qualification:

•For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): 12th passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

•For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th passed in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

For further information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the right side of the home page find the login tab and click on ‘New User Register now’

3.Fill in all the requisite information

4.Form fill-up will be in three stages: basic details, additional contact info and photo, and signature upload

5.If you are a returning user, simply login from the page and move ahead

6.After registration id is created, click on the apply online tab, appearing at the top of the home page

7.Click on CHSL tab

8.Click on Apply link

9.Fill in all the required information

10.Make payment and proceed

11.Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email id to get information updates of exam and admit card

12.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.