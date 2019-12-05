Tripura govt to introduce ‘Super 30’ scheme for engineering, medical aspirants

education

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:41 IST

Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar’s ‘Super 30’ programme is well-known to all.

Now, the Tripura government decided to introduce a new scheme ‘ Super 30’ from next 2020-21 academic year in order to help the students to crack engineering and medical entrance examinations.

The scheme would fund total 30 Tripura students from Science stream to get coaching at Kota-based coaching centres to crack engineering and medical entrances every year, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

“ Our government stresses on education sector the most. This new scheme Super 30 will help the students studying in Science stream to take coaching from Kota-based coaching centres of their preferences. These students will be selected on merit. However, reservation policy in selecting candidates will also be followed,” Nath told the media at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday late evening.

The scheme would be launched on pilot basis that involve Rs. 2.40 lakh coaching fee for every student on an average per annum. In the first year,they would invest Rs. 72 lakh and Rs. 1.44 crore in the subsequent year.

“ Our students, if provided scope, can score better to get entry in topmost engineering and medical colleges in the country,” said the minister.

Pass percentage of Class 12 examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) was 80.51% , while the Science stream recorded 88.85% this year.