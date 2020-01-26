e-paper
Home / Education / Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2020 declared at tpsc.gov.in, here’s direct link to check

The civil services main examination was conducted from October 17 to 22, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:44 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2020. (Screengrab)
Tripura Public Service Commission has released the results of the Civil Services Mains Grade 2 (TCS) and Tripura Police Service (TPS) Grade 2, Group A examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at tpsc.gov.in.

The civil services main examination was conducted from October 17 to 22, 2019, at various centres spread across the state. According to the notification, those candidates who have qualified the mains exams will now appear for the Tripura PSC Civil personality test/interview, which is scheduled to be held in the month of February, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Whats New’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019’

5.Tripura PSC Civil Services Mains Result in the PDF format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result

7.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

Education News