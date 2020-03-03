e-paper
UP Police gets 49,568 new constables

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final merit list of candidates who have been selected for the post of constable with Uttar Pradesh Civil Police and Reserve PAC.

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:36 IST
Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh has got 49,568 new constables who will now help in improving the law and order situation.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the final merit list of candidates who have been selected for the post of constable with Uttar Pradesh Civil Police and Reserve PAC.

The list of selected candidates is available on the UPPRPB official website.

A total 49,568 candidates have been included in the combined merit list. The board has not released any ranks and the merit list has been prepared in ascending order of roll number.

Gulshan Kumar, who is in the open category, has secured rank one while Yogesh Yadav has secured second rank, followed by Ram Niwas Yadav at the third rank.

The UPPRPB had announced more than 49,000 vacancies in October 2018 for the post of constables. Out of the total vacancies announced, 31,360 were for Civil Constables and 18,208 were for the Reserve Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) (Male).

The written test for the recruitment was held in January 2019. Shortlisted candidates were then called for Document Verification and Physical Standard Test (PST). The last stage of selection was the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which was completed last month.

The candidates who qualified through all the stages of the selection have been included in the merit list. The merit position has been assigned to candidates on the basis of the marks scored by them in the written test.

