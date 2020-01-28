UPPCL JE Electrical (Trainee) result 2020 released at upenergy.in

education

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:35 IST

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the results of the recruitment examination for Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical January 28, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at upenergy.in.

Candidates who have qualified Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical examination will be eligible to appear for the Document Verification. The document verification is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2020.

Candidates can check their results here:

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Vacancies/Results’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Document Verification For The Post Of “Junior Engineer (Trainee)- Electrical” Against Advt. No.3/Vsa/2019/Je’

5.The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result