e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / UPPCL JE Electrical (Trainee) result 2020 released at upenergy.in

UPPCL JE Electrical (Trainee) result 2020 released at upenergy.in

Candidates who have qualified Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical examination will be eligible to appear for the Document Verification. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 28, 2020 18:35 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPCL JE Electrical (Trainee) result 2020. (Screengrab)
UPPCL JE Electrical (Trainee) result 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has declared the results of the recruitment examination for Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical January 28, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at upenergy.in.

Candidates who have qualified Junior Engineer (Trainee) – Electrical examination will be eligible to appear for the Document Verification. The document verification is scheduled to be conducted on February 18 and 19, 2020.

Candidates can check their results here: 

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Vacancies/Results’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link that reads, ‘List Of Shortlisted Candidates For The Document Verification For The Post Of “Junior Engineer (Trainee)- Electrical” Against Advt. No.3/Vsa/2019/Je’

5.The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your result

tags
top news
‘Must want to exit’: Nitish Kumar sees a message in Prashant Kishor turning critic
‘Must want to exit’: Nitish Kumar sees a message in Prashant Kishor turning critic
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over kidnapping of Hindu woman
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over kidnapping of Hindu woman
Mamata Banerjee says ready for talks with PM on CAA. Then adds a clause
Mamata Banerjee says ready for talks with PM on CAA. Then adds a clause
Salman snatches phone of a selfie seeking fan, watch
Salman snatches phone of a selfie seeking fan, watch
Delhi HC issues notice to govt, cops over plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad
Delhi HC issues notice to govt, cops over plea on ‘I Love Kejriwal’ ad
Aston Martin to debut Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge
Aston Martin to debut Vantage GT3 at the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
KL Rahul on cusp of creating new T20I record for India
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
Why Governor Dhankhar believes in 1000-yr old flying machines | On The Record
trending topics
Union budget 2020Virat KohliCoronavirusDelhi Air qualityPooja BhattInternational Data Privacy Day

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News