Home / Education / UPSC Indian Forest Service main exam 2020 schedule released, check it here

UPSC Indian Forest Service main exam 2020 schedule released, check it here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the schedule of Indian Forest Service Main exam. According to the schedule, the UPSC IFS main exam will be held from February 28 to March 7.

Dec 08, 2020
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the schedule of Indian Forest Service Main exam. According to the schedule, the UPSC IFS main exam will be held from February 28 to March 7.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the schedule of Indian Forest Service Main exam. According to the schedule, the UPSC IFS main exam will be held from February 28 to March 7.(Mint)
         

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the schedule of Indian Forest Service Main exam. According to the released schedule, the UPSC IFS main exam will be held from February 28 to March 7.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam.

UPSC IFS PT was held on October 4 and it’s result was declared on October 23.

Direct link to check UPSC IFS main exam schedule

According to the official notification, UPSC IFS Mains will comprise of questions from English, general knowledge, mathematics, statistics, physics, zoology, chemistry, geology, agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science, forestry, agricultural engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering and botany papers.

The e-admit card for the exam will be released 3-4 weeks before rhe commencing of exam, according to the notification.

How to download UPSC IFS Main admit card after it is released:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

A link to download e admit card for IFS Mains will be displayed under the what’s new section on the homepage

Click on the link

Key in your login credentials

Your UPSC IFS main admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take it’s print out.

