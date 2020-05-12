e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Medical officer Result 2020: Marks of finally qualified candidates released

UPSC Medical officer Result 2020: Marks of finally qualified candidates released

The computer-based examination was conducted on October 20, 2019, at various centres. The interview was conducted from January 13 to 31, 2020.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 18:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Medical officer Result 2020. (HT file)
UPSC Medical officer Result 2020. (HT file)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of the qualified candidates of the medical officer recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can check their marks online at upsc.gov.in.

The computer-based examination was conducted on October 20, 2019, at various centres. The interview was conducted from January 13 to 31, 2020.

UPSC conducted the recruitment drive to fill 327 vacancies of medical officer (general duty).

A total of 1,828 candidates appeared in the recruitment exam. Out of which, 1,110 candidates are from general category, 306 from OBC, 322 from SC, and 90 from ST category.

Out of the selected candidates, 235 are from general, 63 from SC, and 28 from ST category.

“ Marks of unsuccessful candidates in the CBRT, Marks of candidates in Reserve Panel and Marks of written qualified candidates neither selected in finally qualified list nor in Reserve Panel will be uploaded on website of the Commission shortly as query based system under ‘Recruitment-Recruitment Tests-Marks Information’,” reads the result notice.

Here’s the direct link to check the marks.

tags
top news
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
A sneezing KTR at state function causes flutter in Telangana
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
This Kerala taxi firm has a novel solution for driver’s safety during Covid-19
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In