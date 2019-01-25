UPSC NDA exam date, form, syllabus, exam eligibility and other details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already issued a notification announcing date and procedure for applying for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2019 on its official website @ www.upsc.gov.in. Check all the details regarding NDA exam here:

NDA posts

Approximately, 392 posts will be filled through this exam: 342 for the National Defence Academy (208 for the Indian Army, 92 for the Indian Air Force, 42 for the Indian Navy) and 50 posts for the Indian Naval Academy.

NDA exam form

The last date for submission of NDA application form is February 4, 2019 till 6pm. The online applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to February 14 till 6pm. Detailed instructions regarding withdrawal of applications has been provided in the UPSC NDA official notification.

NDA exam date

The written examination will be conducted by UPSC on April 21, 2019 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2020. The date examination is tentative and liable to be changed at the discretion of the commission.

NDA exam eligibility

Only unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 02nd July, 2000 and not later than 1st July, 2003 are eligible.

Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in.

NDA Educational Qualification

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy :—12th Class pass of the10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

(ii) For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy :—12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.

NDA Admit Card

Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the UPSC website upsconline.nic.in.

NDA Exam Pattern

The UPSC NDA exam will be of two levels. One will be the written test and the next level will be SSB test or interview. In the written exam questions from Mathematics will be asked for 300 marks and the second paper will general ability test for 600 marks. Duration of each paper will be 2.5 hours. The exams will be objective in nature.

The second level will be SSB test or interview for 900 marks.

NDA exam Syllabus for Mathematics

ALGEBRA

MATRICES AND DETERMINANTS :

TRIGONOMETRY

ANALYTICAL GEOMETRY OF TWO AND THREE DIMENSIONS

DIFFERENTIAL CALCULUS

INTEGRAL CALCULUS AND DIFFERENTIAL EQUATIONS

VECTOR ALGEBRA

STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY

NDA exam Syllabus for General Ability

ENGLISH

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

Section ‘A’ (Physics)

Section ‘B’ (Chemistry)

Section ‘C’ (General Science)

Section ‘D’ (History, Freedom Movement etc.)

Section ‘E’ (Geography)

Section ‘F’ (Current Events)

SSB Test and interview

Intelligence and Personality Test

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 08:23 IST