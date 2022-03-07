‘Congrats’: Yogendra Yadav tweets to Arvind Kejriwal on exit poll prediction

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogendra Yadav on Monday congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after exit polls predicted a massive win for AAP in Punjab. Taking to Twitter, Yogendra Yadav, who is also a psephologist, said that the exit polls clearly indicate a “thumping majority” for AAP.

“The only firm conclusion that we can draw from exit polls so far is about Punjab. Clearly it's an AAP wave with a thumping majority. Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and @ArvindKejriwal Really hope they live up to the huge expectations of the people of Punjab,” Yadav, now a vocal critic of AAP, tweeted.

Most of the post-poll surveys have predicted a massive victory for the AAP in Punjab assembly elections, with News 24-Today's Chanakya projecting up to 111 seats for Kejriwal's party. India Today-My Axis India exit poll has predicted 76-90 seats for AAP while Congress is likely to get restricted below 31 seats.

Follow Exit Polls 2022 LIVE Updates here

If the exit polls numbers hold true, Bhagwant Mann will become the next chief minister of Punjab.

Punjab witnessed a high-decibel poll campaign, especially in the final days after Kumar Vishwas, another former AAP leader, levelled damaging allegations against Kejriwal. Vishwas claimed that Kejriwal was ready to take support from separatist elements to win the Punjab assembly elections in 2017 by compromising India's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Delhi chief minister came back with the “sweet terrorist” argument and highlighted his party's work in the national capital.

“Modi ji, Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Channi saab, Sukhbir Badal, Captain Amarinder, Sidhu… They all are now levelling allegations that for the last 10 years, Kejriwal has been hatching a plan to break the country into two parts and that I’ll be the PM of one of the two parts. This is comedy… Can it happen?” Kejriwal told reporters in Bathinda.