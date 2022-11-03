Home / Elections / Gujarat Assembly Election / Gujarat assembly election 2022: Voting to take place at these ‘special’ booths too

Gujarat assembly election 2022: Voting to take place at these ‘special’ booths too

Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:57 PM IST

The state will poll on December 1 and 5, and counting will be held on December 8. A total of 51,782 booths have been set up across the 182 constituencies.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

To ensure maximum voter participation in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is ‘going to the last mile,’ the poll panel said on Thursday, as it announced dates for voting in the state.

“ECI team is going to the last mile to ensure inclusive and participative elections. Our teams trek difficult terrains, and forests and travel by boat, to reach polling stations set up in remote areas to ensure no voter to be left behind,” said Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

To substantiate this point, Kumar gave examples of some special polling booths set up by the ECI in the state. He mentioned a booth set up for a single voter in the Gir Forest, a booth on the Shiyalbet island in the middle of the sea, and polling stations for the Siddi community in Madhupur Jambur.

“Siddis are descendants of the East African people who came to India during the 14th and 17th century and now reside here and are our proud voters,” added the CEC.

Also, a voting station will be set up inside a shipping container at Aliabet in the Bharuch district, where as many as 217 electors will exercise their franchise. This will save them a journey of 85kms to cast their votes.

In all, more than 4.9 crore people have registered to vote (including 4.9 lakh first-timers). The polling will take place at 51,782 booths across all the 182 assembly constituencies.

As announced by the Election Commission, Gujarat will go to polls on December 1 and 5, and counting will take place on December 8. The ruling BJP has been in power here for more than 20 years, and will face stiff competition from the Congress and AAP in its bid to secure another term.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out