AAP born by deceiving Anna movement: Vij's dig as Mann becomes Punjab CM
AAP born by deceiving Anna movement: Vij's dig as Mann becomes Punjab CM

  • The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.
Haryana minister Anil Vij. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 03:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

On a day AAP’s Bhagwat Mann swore in as Punjab’s new chief minister after a thumping victory in the state assembly election, Haryana Minister Anil Vij took a dig the Arvind Kejriwal-led party which he said was formed bydeceivingAnna Hazare's agitation years ago.

“The birth of Aam Aadmi Party is because of the deceit they did during Anna Hazare's agitation in Delhi. People of Punjab have selected them, let's see if they are able to fulfill their promises in the coming years or they fail to do so,” news agency ANI quoted Vij as saying on Wednesday.

The AAP romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

After the assembly election results, Vij had taken a swipe at the AAP, saying the party has mastered the art of selling liquor in the streets of Delhi and the people of Punjab have appreciated that as there is a huge drug trade in the state. “And this will make the situation in Punjab even worse,” Vij had said.

Hazare along with Kejriwal (now Delhi chief minister) and others had started the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement in 2011. Later in November 2012, Kejriwal and his companions founded the party and fought assembly elections of Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. Mann took oath in Punjabi.

Besides newly elected AAP MLAs, Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

