'Punjab di aan, baan aur shaan...': AAP tweets as Bhagwant Mann takes oath

AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann took oath as Punjab chief minister at a massive swearing-in ceremony in Khatkar Kalan on Wednesday. Mann said people of the state took oath with him to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mann said the new government is “for all". “I appeal to you all ( newly elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. The AAP is fighting for values of martyrs. We are the government for all I thank you all and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," he said after taking the oath.

Congratulating Mann, the AAP put out a tweet, saying “Punjab di Aan, Baan aur Shaan, Sardar"

The swearing-in ceremony was slated to be an AAP exclusive event. Besides Kejriwal, no other chief minister were present in the oath-taking ceremony.

Raghav Chadha, who is the co-observer for the AAP Punjab unit, has earlier said, "Today marks an important day in the history of Punjab as 3 crore Punjabis will together be sworn in as Chief Minister along with @BhagwantMann. Oath to change this corrupt system & to fulfill dreams of Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh & Babasaheb Ambedkar. Ajj ton har Punjabi CM hoga."

Also, no Union Minister or any big leader of the national level were invited for the oath-taking ceremony, which will be attended only by AAP leaders and party's Punjab leaders.

Further, the family members and those who are close to the Chief Minister-designate were invited to the oath-taking ceremony, besides several artists from Punjab.

The CM-designate in a video message released earlier invited the people of the state for his oath-taking ceremony, urging men to wear (yellow)' turbans and women yellow 'dupatta (stole)' for the ceremony.

The AAP had won 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.