Punjab CM swearing-in Highlights: Bhagwant Mann quotes Bhagat Singh, 'Ishq karna…' Bhagwant Mann swearing-in Highlights: Arrangements were made to accommodate tens of thousands of people for the ceremony at Khatkar Kalan. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as Punjab chief minister at Khatkar Kalan, Bhagat Singh's ancestral village. The AAP-exclusive event war attended by the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, along with all its Punjab MLAs. The outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was not invited to the oath-taking ceremony. AAP swept Punjab assembly elections by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, marking the biggest victory in the state to date.