Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar
tamil nadu assembly election

AIADMK releases first list of candidates for Tamil Nadu assembly polls, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

The elections across 38 districts of the southern state will be conducted in a single phase on April 2 and the results will be announced on May 2.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:59 PM IST

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu from Edappadi and his deputy O Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur, the AIADMK announced on Friday as it released its first list of candidates.

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has fielded D Jayakumar from the Royapuram seat in Chennai, C Ve Shanmugam from Villupuram, SP Shanmuganathan from Srivaikuntam in Thoothukkudi and S Thenmozhi from the Nilakkottai constituency in Dindigul. 

The elections across 38 districts of the southern state will be conducted in a single phase on April 2 and the results will be announced on May 2. This is the first election in the state after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, who died in December 2016, months after emerging victorious the re-election earlier that year.

The AIADMK is contesting in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) against the Congress-DMK combine. The AIADMK has allotted 23 seats to the PMK and is yet to reach a consensus with the BJP and DMDK.

The first list of candidates of the party comes two days after expelled leader VK Sasikala, who was a close aide of Jayalalithaa announced her exit from politics. She has urged the party to stay united and defeat the opposition. “I never wanted any position, title or power. I’ll always remain grateful to beloved cadre of Puratchi Thalaivi (revolutionary leader, as Jayalalithaa is addressed) and people of Tamil Nadu. I will keep away from politics and pray to my akka (sister) whom I have always worshipped and the almighty for Puratchi Thalaivi’s golden rule to continue,” she said in a two page-statement.

She asserted that the AIADMK needs to strive hard to “prevent the evil force of the DMK from returning to power.” “I would like to continue my life, as I was executing the vision of Jayalalithaa,” she added.

Union home minister Amit Shah was in Tamil Nadu recently to discuss with chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam the possibility of the return of Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran (of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam) into the AIADMK.

tamil nadu assembly elections
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
V.K. Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tamil nadu assembly election

Experts decode Tamil Nadu assembly election link to VK Sasikala's surprise move

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:55 PM IST
  • In 2017, when VK Sasikala had briefly held the reigns of the party and O Panneerselvam revolted against her, he had the backing of the RSS-BJP combine
DMK president MK Stalin and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan sealed a seat-sharing agreement for the assembly election at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu assembly polls: DMK allots 6 seats to VCK

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:06 AM IST
As expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala’s statement that she will “step away from politics” is expected to strengthen the party, Opposition parties in the DMK-led alliance want to put up a solidified fight
DMK is looking to come back to power after being the opposition for 10 years.. (HT archive)
tamil nadu assembly election

Tamil Nadu polls: DMK seals poll pact with VCK, talks with Congress still on

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:33 PM IST
  • The VCK sought 10 seats initially, but the party accepted the deal to drive out 'Sanathana forces' from Tamil Nadu, said Thol Thirumavalavan.
“Everyone should unite and work together for upcoming polls," CM Palaniswami said.(ANI)
india news

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami calls for party workers to work towards AIADMK govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:06 PM IST
"We should make sure the AIADMK comes back to power. Even after 10 years, people of Tamil Nadu are with the AIADMK,” the chief minister said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tribute to the portrait of former Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa and late M. G. Ramachandran at an event in Chennai on February 14(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP uses MGR, Kamaraj in Tamil Nadu poll campaign, irks rivals

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:56 AM IST
  • The BJP use of ideological opponent Kamaraj is seen as an outreach towards a cross-section of voters.
MK Stalin's DMK isn't willing to part with more than 24 seats for its ally Congress.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Congress-DMK seat-sharing talks in Tamil Nadu hit impasse

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The Congress which won 8 seats out of the 41 it contested in the last assembly election wants at least 30 seats this time.
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

VK Sasikala quits politics, says ‘will pray Amma govt is formed in Tamil Nadu’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Tamil Nadu goes to polls in single-phase on April 2 and the results will be announced on May 2.
Sasikala, whom the AIADMK expelled in 2017 continues to identify herself as the party’s general secretary.(PTI file photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu CM discuss Sasikala’s possible return

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Elections to the Tamil Nadu assembly are scheduled on April 6. Responding to the BJP’s suggestion that Sasikala and Dinakaran be inducted in the AIADMK, a senior BJP leader who accompanied Shah to the meetings, he said, “it is our political strategy. We discussed it among many other things at the meeting.”
Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a Class 10 student.(Videograb )
tamil nadu assembly election

Can you do push-up with 1 hand, Rahul Gandhi asks TN students. Then a demo

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
"Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student. Rahul obliges and then raises the bar
Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan during party's Vetrivel Yatra. (File photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Seat-sharing talks with AIADMK not 'dragging', says Tamil Nadu BJP chief

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:43 PM IST
State BJP President L Murugan refused to divulge how many seats the party has sought from AIADMK and said a clarity on seat allocation might emerge in a day or two.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with children in Kanyakumari on Monday.(PTI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi attacks Palaniswami, talks about 'kind of leader' who can be CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, where Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6. He attacked CM K Palaniswami saying he bows to PM Modi.
Pitching for the AIADMK-led NDA alliance, Shah targeted the DMK-Congress alliance for its dynastic politics and corruption.(ANI Photo)
tamil nadu assembly election

Amit Shah hits out at Congress, DMK over dynastic politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Shah apologised to the crowd that he could not deliver his address in Tamil, although it “would have been nice” if he could do so. “First of all I want to say sorry that I am unable to talk in one of the oldest languages in the country, the sweet one,” Shah said at the Villupuram public meeting.
The former Congress president is touring poll-bound Tamil Nadu as part of the second leg of his campaign for the April 6 assembly polls.(PTI)
tamil nadu assembly election

BJP using education to divide country: Rahul Gandhi

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:29 AM IST
During an interaction with college professors, Educators Meet, at the St Xavier College in Tirunelveli district, Gandhi said he counted on the people’s support to defeat the BJP.
In the southern state ahead of its Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi earlier interacted with the professors at St Xavier’s College in Tirunelveli.(ANI)
tamil nadu assembly election

Rahul Gandhi invokes K Kamaraj, talks about the kind of leader Tamil Nadu wants

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:46 PM IST
"Economists had said that mid-day meals would be a bad idea, but Kamaraj ji listened to the people and brought in the scheme. Tamil Nadu showed direction to India as the scheme was later introduced across the country. That's the kind of leader we want," he said while addressing a rally in Tenkasi.
