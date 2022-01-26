Twitter gears up for assembly elections, rolls out new hashtags. Check details

With five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur - set to hold electoral contest in the incoming assembly elections, micro-blogging website Twitter has launched an initiative to give voters crucial information.

The initiative, called Jagruk Voter, helps people track election-related conversation and find out crucial information about the electoral exercise by using hashtags. The hashtags were launched on National Voters’ Day on Tuesday in association with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Some of the hashtags include, but are not limited to: #AssemblyElections2022, #StateElections2022, #AssemblyPolls2022, #UttarPradeshElections2022, #UttarakhandElections2022, #PunjabElections2022, #ManipurElections2022, #GoaElections2022.

People can take part in the conversation by using relevant hashtags - #JagrukVoter, #AssemblyElections2022 and others. They will also generate a special emoji - an index finger hovering over a list of options to vote from.

The special initiative launched by Twitter.

To reach out to more people in the election season, Twitter has also made available its election search prompt in four languages - English, Hindi, Punjabi and Konkani - to keep people informed. These prompts are available on both iOS and Android mobile applications.

How to access the election related information:

• Click on the Explore tab

• On the Search bar, enter your query with election related hashtags and search terms

• The prompt will appear on top of the search results, displaying tabs to resources from the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commissions

• Click on either of the tabs to access the information and facts around the elections

The election prompt launched by Twitter.

There will be dedicated event pages, which will give information about how to register to vote, the polling process, restrictions in place due to Covid-19 and how to vote using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Finally, the social media platform has also launched a special Voters Education Quiz to enhance people's knowledge about the electoral process and get acquainted with facts around the upcoming assembly elections.

The elections in five states will take place in a month-long exercise. Uttar Pradesh will have the longest - seven-phased - elections beginning February 10. While Manipur will have the polling exercise in two phases, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in single phase.