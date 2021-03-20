Mamata Banerjee sharpens attack on BJP, calls it 'tolabaaz's feudal landlord'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being extortionist and termed it a party of feudal landlords. She claimed that the BJP steals funds amounting to several lakhs of crores of rupees.

“If a common man steals ₹500 then he is called a ‘tolabaaz’. What do we call the BJP government who stole crores of Rupees? 'Tolabaaz's feudal landlord'?,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said at a poll rally in the state’s Khejuri district, according to news agency ANI.

Banerjee has been campaigning across the state even as she wheelchair borne following an alleged attack on her earlier this month in which she suffered injuries on her leg and neck.

The chief minister levelled similar allegations against the BJP at a public meeting earlier in the day in Haldia. “Is BJP a political party? It is a disgusting party in India. Even BJP girls are not safe in the BJP party. See who is in what condition with the news. The evil deeds of their leaders will come out. BJP is the biggest Tolabaaz in India," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

She alleged that lakhs of crores were collected in the name of PM Care Fund, the people, however, are not getting the Covid-19 shots and the virus has begun to spread again.

Banerjee also took a dig at defectors who joined the BJP in recent days. “Thank God 'Mir Jafars' (traitors) have left (TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us,” she said at the rally, in an apparent jibe at her former aide Suvendhu Adhikari, who has not only joined the BJP but is also contesting against the chief minister from the Nandigram assembly seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also campaigned in Bengal earlier in the day as assembly elections dates near. He took potshots at the state government over the pace of development. Pointing to the outage of social media applications WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram that last for nearly 50 minutes on Friday night, Modi claimed, “Bengal development has been down for 50 years... your dreams have been down for 50 years.”

With both parties ready for a crucial battle, West Bengal is set to see assembly elections in eight phases on March 27 March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the polls will be declared on May 2.